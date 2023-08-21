How do students make the decision between job prospects and long-term career goals when choosing a degree? Gulf Medical University (GMU) recognises the struggle that students often encounter while trying to strike a balance between career objectives and employment options. Therefore, the university offers a comprehensive range of programmes that present cross- and multi-disciplinary pathways.

GMU, which seamlessly combines medical science with a managerial focus and stands at the forefront of healthcare professionals' education, is keenly aware of this demand. The university, over the last 25 years of its operations, has achieved notable successes owing to its dedication to academic excellence, societal impact, and sustainability, resulting in an enhanced position in international higher education rankings.

Remarkable recognitions

GMU's recent inclusion in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023, securing positions 101-200 globally for Quality Education and Health & Well-being, along with a notable 95th for Reduced Inequalities, underscores its commitment to excellence in training the health workforce of tomorrow. Complementing these achievements, the esteemed Excellence in Research award from the Ministry of Health and Prevention showcases its pivotal role in healthcare. Positioned among the UAE's top 10 for healthcare research, GMU represents pioneering contributions, cementing its status as a leader of transformative educational system and innovative medical advancements.

Framing the future of Healthcare Management Education

In the recent times, the demand and scope for healthcare management programs have witnessed a significant increase, fueled by the expanding healthcare industry and the need for skilled professionals to navigate its complexities and ensure quality patient care. As the healthcare landscape evolves, these programmes offer promising career opportunities and the potential to make a meaningful impact on the delivery and management of healthcare services.

Healthcare management education has undergone significant evolution, expanding beyond the medical field to meet the demand for professionals with versatile skills across disciplines. This collaborative approach merges medical, business management, social science, tourism, and economics, fostering a cross-disciplinary and multi-skilled outlook.

GMU's College of Healthcare Management and Economics (CoHME) addresses this need by offering a comprehensive four-year Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics programme. This programme equips students with a strong foundation in healthcare management and industry-specific economic principles. CoHME also provides a 3-semester Executives Master in Healthcare Management and Economics programme for professionals seeking advanced knowledge and leadership skills.

Leveraging the expertise of the existing medical faculty and affiliations with healthcare facilities, these programmes offer a unique integration of medical knowledge and business acumen. With a practical focus and emphasis on real-world experience, CoHME empowers students to thrive in the dynamic and expanding healthcare industry.

A multidimensional approach to excellence in health professions’ education and practice

GMU, owned and managed by Thumbay Group, is a distinguished Academic Health System that is widely recognised for its commitment to health professions education, translational research, healthcare quality, continuous innovation, and strong social accountability. With a diverse student body of over 3,000 individuals from more than 95 nationalities, it offers 29 accredited programs across six constituent colleges encompassing medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management, and more.

Along with Thumbay's network of academic hospitals, daycares, clinics and labs, GMU plays a pivotal role in training approximately 20 per cent of the country’s doctors and around 60 per cent of its healthcare professionals, thereby significantly shaping the healthcare sector. Beyond academic pursuits, the university provides a platform for students to demonstrate their achievements through various activities, inter-professional skills development, and engaging in cultural events, all of which contribute to molding them into competent future professionals.

Clinical training takes place across a network of 8 hospitals, 10 clinics, 5 advanced labs, and 48 well-equipped pharmacies. With a dedicated faculty of over 400 experienced professionals, students benefit from personalised clinical training and patients receive top-tier care. GMU's exceptional research output, contributing to 70 per cent of the UAE's medical education papers, further solidifies its leadership in the field.

The Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme stands out for aligning seamlessly with the rigorous standards set by WFME, thus equipping graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to tackle global healthcare challenges. The Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences programme holds prestigious accreditations from IBMS (UK) and ASCPi (US), while the PharmD programme is certified by ACPE (USA), ensuring the highest standards of education.