One of the largest inter-university athletic events in the UAE was hosted by Gulf Medical University, and it concluded with a grand awards ceremony. Known as the Gulf Medical University Sports Festival, it brings together more than 2,000 students from 21 universities located throughout the seven emirates each year. The event, which was organised by the Gulf Medical University Student Affairs Department, took place at Thumbay Ground & Quattro Ground for its 22nd edition, attracting an unprecedented number of participants and broke previous records for the most competitors in a week.

"Every year, Gulf Medical University's Healthy Body for a Healthy Mind motto is brought to life through our prestigious sports event. Our goal is not only to promote physical activity but also to nurture in our students a strong sense of sportsmanship and healthy competition. This occasion serves as a platform for encouraging wellness, inter-professional cooperation, and the values of sportsmanship among the student population of the UAE," says Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University.

A diverse array of sports disciplines, including football, basketball, table tennis, throwball, cricket, chess, volleyball, and badminton, were featured, showcasing the talents and competitive spirit of participants. Also, the tournament featured a diverse lineup of 21 institutions from across the region, including the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, University of Wollongong in Dubai, Victoria College, London American City College, De Montfort University Dubai, Ajman University, American University of Sharjah, Emirates Aviation University, Success Point College, Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, City University Ajman, Skyline University College, University of Dubai, City International College of Ajman, Westford University College, University of West London, Heriot Watt University, SAE Institute Dubai, Manipal University and Amity University.

Among notable winners, there was an intense competition in the men's football division, with American University of Sharjah becoming victorious and Gulf Medical University taking second place. American University of Sharjah took first place in women's football, while American University of Ras Al Khaimah finished in second.

In both the men's and women's basketball categories, Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai emerged victorious, with American University of Sharjah taking second place. The cricket matches were fiercely contested; American University of Sharjah won the men's division while Westford took first place in the women's division.

While American University of Sharjah dominated the women's badminton division, Manipal emerged victorious in the men's badminton competition. In men's table tennis, American University of Sharjah again proved their mettle, taking first place, followed by West London in second. The men's volleyball title was claimed by West London, while American University of Sharjah emerged victorious in the women's volleyball category.

In women's throwball, Gulf Medical University showcased their excellence by securing the top position, followed by Success Point College. The chess competitions were equally intense, with Gulf Medical University emerging as champions in the boys' category and Ajman University securing the first position in the girls' category, closely followed by West London. Overall, the tournament was a testament to the steadfast spirit of sportsmanship, unity, and competitive enthusiasm among the participating universities.