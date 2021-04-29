Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, has six colleges, offering 26 accredited programmes for students of more than 86 nationalities.
The undergraduate programmes offered by GMU include medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, anaesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, medical imaging sciences and associate degree in preclinical sciences.
Graduate programmes are offered in public health, physical therapy, endodontology, periodontics, clinical pharmacy, drug discovery development, healthcare management and economics, health professions education and medical laboratory sciences.
A new Dual PhD Program in Precision Medicine is now available, which has a broad scope and allows the PhD students to explore and develop through research, new knowledge leading to new diagnostics, treatments, and prevention of diseases at GMU. The GMU’s College of Healthcare Management and Economics is a unique, specialised college, which aims to prepare the graduates to pursue careers in healthcare management, health economics, policymaking, and administration in the region and internationally.
Located in Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, the hub of state-of-the-art medical education, healthcare, and research, GMU provides clinical training to its students through various academic health centres of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System, including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospitals located on campus.
GMU graduates are given priority for employment at various healthcare establishments of Thumbay Group, including the Thumbay Hospital network, as well as Thumbay Clinics, Thumbay Pharmacies and Thumbay Labs.
Since its inception 23 years ago, around 2,000 students have passed out of GMU and are successfully working at various positions including CEOs, COOs, medical directors, and heads of departments in the healthcare industry in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, America, and Australasia. Among them are several Emirati medical practitioners who have made a mark in many UAE hospitals, helping the country advance towards its healthcare goals. The university has academic and research tie-ups with more than 60 international universities and research institutions.