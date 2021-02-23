Dubai: Dubai-based Global Indian International School (GIIS), currently located in Barsha, will move to Meydan Street in April.
The new campus will have more outdoor learning spaces, expanded ‘STREAM’ research-based areas, culinary and gardening activities, and a petting zoo.
Ramesh Mudgal, Principal, GIIS Dubai, said: “We are excited to see our students, teachers, and staff reap the benefits of the upgraded facility as we move into our new campus later this year…”
Curriculum
The school follows the Indian CBSE curriculum and also has its own “unique 9 GEMS curriculum”.
GIIS is a global network of international schools with more than 15,000 students across 23 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam, and India. Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a range of international and Indian curricula for KG to grade 12 students. These include the IB, IGCSE, and the Global Montessori Plus programmes. GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation.