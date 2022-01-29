Dubai: ‘Global Education Expo 2022’ is returning to the UAE to offer students the opportunity to choose international universities to pursue their higher education.
The 2022 edition of the annual global education fair, organised by Qadri International (QI), an educational consultancy in the UAE, will be held on February 4 in Abu Dhabi and February 5 in Dubai.
Dr Yousuf Qadri, fair organiser and chairman of QI, said: “The Global Education Expo is held every year with the aim of providing multiple options to the students who seek higher education to choose their course, university and the country according to their grades and the budget.”
Students who visit the fair will get the opportunity to meet deans, admission officers and directors of universities from the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Malaysia, Turkey, Caribbean, Russia and other countries.
“This interaction will give an insight to the students about different countries, universities and courses and help them make more informed decisions. The [event] will also bring together the different university representatives and give them a chance to network with each other.”