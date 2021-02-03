Dubai: A virtual university fair called ‘Global Education Expo 2021’, organised by Dubai-based education consultancy Qadri International, will be held for two days on February 6 and 7.
Universities from UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Caribbean, Malaysia, and Georgia will participate to walk candidates through admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes for Fall 2021 semester, as well as for 2022. The programmes offered by participating universities include medicine, engineering, business, law, arts and others.
New normal
Dr Mohammad Yousuf Qadri, CEO of Qadri International, allayed fears of studying abroad brought about by coronavirus pandemic. He said: “There had been an initial downturn in interest in higher education abroad because of the then prevailing uncertainties over flights, lockdowns and university classes. At first, students and parents were scared about the future. Now, the situation has settled and they have realised this is the ‘new normal’ we all have to live with indefinitely.”
“Students are willing to travel overseas for university. Even if there is online provision, it will be temporary. Some universities are reopening physically; some are not there yet. In any case, students are applying for admissions as normal now,” he added.
Dr Qadri added than an expected participation of 2,500 to 3,000 students for a virtual university fair is in itself an indication of the acceptance of the new normal. “Seminars have become webinars; entire schools had moved online fully. This is how education, university fairs, the market — everything — changed to adapt to the situation,” he noted.