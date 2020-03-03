GIIS Dubai is equipped with several tech-enabled learning tools across subjects to enhance classroom teaching and learning Image Credit: Supplied

What initiatives have you taken to improve academic performance of Global Indian International School (GIIS)?

The school has strategised short-term and long-term plans that focus on overall improvement in the individual performance of students. The rigorous and reflective process of self-evaluation that we have helps drive motivation. GIIS campuses follow a smart 7S Analysis module that enables teachers to track individual performance and progress. It also helps them quickly identify each student’s critical areas of strength and improvement across subjects. This allows each student to get focused and personal attention. Subsequent actions are taken to help students master their weak spots. Resolutions such as remediation, enrichment and greater individual attention ensure complete and stress-free self-paced learning to improve student progress and academic performance continually.

How do you incorporate tools and technologies to enhance classroom learning and teaching?

GIIS Dubai believes in the power of technology — the school is equipped with several tech-enabled learning tools across subjects to enhance classroom teaching and learning. High-speed connectivity, large touch display panels, use of individual pads and smart learning management systems help us harness technology to upgrade education as a whole. This teaches children to learn about creation and innovation with technology rather than encouraging aimless consumption of technology by students. Artificial Intelligence is also embedded into the curriculum wherein students frequently use Google Assistant and Siri to conduct research. Engaging in these integrated learning experiences promotes a redefined approach towards technology and a yearning to learn.

How does GIIS prepare students for careers of tomorrow?

Critical thinking is an integral part of everyday learning at GIIS. Introducing critical thinking exercises in the classroom at an early stage makes the students independent, self-directed learners. It allows them to take ownership of their education rather than relying solely on instruction and curriculum. Students are encouraged to quench their inquisitiveness with questions, consider all aspects in every situation, and then draw their conclusions. Teachers regularly practice open-ended questioning that facilitates diverse responses. Practices like Action Research Consulting and Ideation Wall help students develop higher problem-solving abilities. GIIS has also introduced a daily heartfulness relaxation session for all students to help them develop good mental health early on in their lives.

After-school activities at GIIS

“Apart from nurturing academic excellence, we offer several in-school and after-school activities in line with our 9 Gems curriculum,” says Ramesh Mudgal, Principal, Global Indian International School, Dubai.

These activities help students to do more than what is required outside of the classroom. They include:

Achieve sports excellence through specific coaching classes.

Develop visual and performing arts skills through training lessons in theatre, dance, music, design, animation and more.

Cultivate innovation and creativity through AI and robotics workshops and camps that are often open to non-GIIS students as well.

Encourage entrepreneurship and leadership abilities through competitions, challenges, and interactive sessions with successful leaders, artists, and activists to nurture confidence, curiosity and compassion.