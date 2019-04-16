Dubai

Annual university fair Getex will be held from Wednesday to Friday at Dubai International Convention Centre, featuring 220 national and international universities.

Details of Getex, or Gulf Education and Training Exhibition, are available on mygetex.com.

The Getex Spring 2019 edition will provide a platform to meet student recruitment advisers, international education experts and university officials. During the interaction, students will have a chance to seek out advice as they consider higher education, professional development, or training options.

“Every year, students who are actively seeking world-class study programmes throng to Getex. The event provides them with access to a number of prestigious academic and vocational institutions and a chance to enrol into a programme of their choice,” said Anselm Godinho, managing Director of International Conferences and Exhibitions and organiser of Getex