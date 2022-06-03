Andreas Rothfritz (AR): German International Schools are part of a system of only 141 schools certified through the German federal government. This grants students who attend German International Schools access to certified diplomas which are seamlessly recognised in case of a family transitioning back to Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

The German Schools in the UAE are even certified as ‘Excellent German Schools Abroad’. Most teachers are recruited directly from Germany, enabling a teaching standard that reflects Germany’s curriculum. This teaching standard highlights the excellent performance of our students. More than the average of our students complete their Abitur (German High school diploma, eligible for University entry-level) and study in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, or worldwide in various fields such as medicine, engineering, computer sciences, and education.

German Curriculum graduates get a broad and strong basis of knowledge covering all STEM subjects, social, and arts subjects; build up a high level of intercultural competence and tolerance; have a high level of foreign language competence (English, French, and Arabic); can act independently; develop creative ideas; think critically; and possess outstanding study skills.

How have German International Schools worked to ensure the well-being of students and staff following the stress and upheaval of the pandemic?

How have German International Schools worked to ensure the well-being of students and staff following the stress and upheaval of the pandemic?

Michael Lummel (ML): Well-being is key at the German International School Dubai (DISD). Our goal is to strive successfully for happiness. This central goal from our mission statement has never been more important than today. We have expanded the school psychology department and intensified our German language learning support with additional teachers.

We are introducing an innovative app to measure and boost emotional wellbeing. We have started organising school trips and excursions again. Afternoon activities and school teams have kicked off successfully. Our teacher training days include slots for yoga, meditation, relaxation, music and sports activities next to academic slots. No wonder that the German International Schools of Dubai and Abu Dhabi ranked excellent in inspections during the pandemic. All in all, we want both, students and colleagues alike, to interact, collaborate, relax, laugh and focus together.

What is German International Schools’ legacy in the UAE and how has it developed over the country’s 50 year history?

AR: GISAD’s legacy is reflected in its long history in the UAE, having been founded in 1976. This academic year, GISAD celebrates its 45th anniversary. This history allows insight into that strong foundation of support between our institution and the UAE. Founding Father of the UAE, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan generously donated land for the school to flourish and expand. In 2005, with the help of local German companies and especially a donation from the royal family, a modern sports hall was built on-site in Abu Dhabi.

In 2007, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the first Emirati children were admitted to the kindergarten under the scholarship programme of President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and GISAD moved to a new building. The MoU reflects the solid German-Emirati friendship and the continued support by the government. In 2019, the first Emirati student graduated successfully with the Abitur, and he is now studying at a prestigious university in Munich.

DISD was founded in 2008, and its rapid growth to a big school reflects its high status amongst the top-ranking international schools in Dubai. This year, we are proud to reflect on our milestones and are excited to celebrate the 50 years of German-Emirati friendship with our host country.

What steps do German International Schools take to prepare their pupils to be as competitive and successful as possible in a rapidly developing world where factors such as technology and AI are fast becoming significant?

ML: DISD is an innovative, competitive and learning school. We continuously strive for excellence in all categories. We foster the unique German engineering spirit. Examples of our adaption to a rapidly developing world are digitalisation, and the introduction of augmented reality (AR) and coding.

All DISD students are equipped with standardised iPads. Merge Cubes AR makes digital 3-D objects tangible and learning more effective at the German school.