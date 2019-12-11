Supplied pics

Dubai: GEMS Education on Tuesday held a entrepreneurship bootcamp involving 500 of its students from 20 schools and more than 40 corporate mentors, trainers and volunteers.

The ‘Big Bang Bootcamp’ was held at GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai in conjunction with Injaz UAE and Standard Chartered Bank.

The bootcamp is a precursor to the GEMS Global Innovation Challenge, one of the world’s largest youth innovation and entrepreneurship programmes, and was designed to inform students about entrepreneurship.

The bootcamp was targeted at students in grades seven to 11 (Years 8 to 10) and involved a series of presentations and workshops .

Students were also set a business challenge and asked to develop solutions, with three winning teams announced at the end of the day, with each receiving job-shadowing opportunities with Standard Chartered Bank.