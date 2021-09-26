Admissions now open for Years 7 to 13 at the British-curriculum school in Dubai

Star Education, a network of British educational institutions in Dubai, will open the new secondary campus as an expansion of its nearby SIS Al Twar. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: British-curriculum Star International School (SIS) Al Qusais will open in October in Al Qusais, Dubai.

Star Education, a network of British educational institutions in Dubai, will officially open the new secondary campus as an expansion of its nearby SIS Al Twar.

SIS Al Qusais will provide the secondary student body with a new facility and welcome new students into its Post-16 programme.

This new campus is located minutes away from the main school grounds in Al Twar, allowing for an easy transition for all secondary students to continue their academic journey on new school grounds, the school said on Sunday.

Admissions are currently open for Year 7 to Year 13. The Al Qusais school boasts a number of new features including Olympic-sized sports facilities, on-campus catering, a social café area, art studios, tech labs, among others.

Going green

There is also an open-air amphitheatre and a gazebo within the gardens on campus. A garden is dedicated to sustainable agriculture and outdoor learning, where students can grow herbs, flowers, and produce in an organic and sustainable manner. The gazebo meanwhile is available for students to maintain a connection with nature and socialise with their peers. These facilities are incorporated into the education of the students, as teachers will use these grounds for all courses, such as math, geography, science, history, and more.

More features

Other facilities include a 200-seater auditorium, full-sized football field, 100m running track, eight-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool, indoor sports hall with badminton, netball and basketball courts, and an outdoor paddle tennis court.

The school also features three fully-equipped science laboratories, an ICT suite, Mac suite, a design and technology lab, media-equipped room, and much more.

Focus on science

The Secondary and Post-16 programme (Years 12 and 13) provides a variety of GCSE subjects, with a strong focus on science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) learning, information and communications technology (ICT).

The vocational pathway will be further strengthened with the addition of Level 3 BTEC courses that possess strong employer links and will build on the existing Level 2 BTEC courses. The additional space, facilities, and resources will allow the school to accommodate more students in Years 7 to 13.