Dubai: A Dubai-based Filipino professor has recently received the Outstanding Leadership in Education Award from New York-based United Federation of Filipino-American Educators (UNIFFIED).
Dr Rommel Sergio, associate dean and professor at the Faculty of Management at Canadian University Dubai, was cited for his “excellent performance and leadership that have made significant impact in the workplace and community”.
The award is given to educators who have proven their “excellence in teaching, research, community engagement, and administration”. More than 200 educators from the US, Philippines, and Middle East attended the gala night in New York.
Support for underprivileged
Dr Sergio said: “Another highlight of my New York trip was the signing of my Amazon best-selling book ‘Management Cases: Thriving Organizations in the New Normal” held at two venues, The Oculus and United Federation of Teachers’ Building, both in Manhattan, New York. The proceeds of my book will go to Dr Rommel Scholarship Program that covers financial support for underprivileged college students in the Philippines.”
Purpose of educators
Dr Sergio, who went to New York to receive his award, told Gulf News: “As educators, our main task is to educate young minds. It is therefore imperative that we are always drawn to excellence in teaching, research, and community service. Only then our purpose as educators would become meaningful for the generation of today to emulate.”
Aside from receiving his award, Dr Sergio also served as one of the speakers at the 2022 Multidisciplinary Research International Conference that carried the theme ‘Voice and Choice: Inspired Educators and Empowered Learners’. His talk delved on ‘Mixed Methods: Educators’ Toolbox in the 21st Century’.
“The event served as a platform to interact with educators from different parts of the globe and share research competencies and opportunities for collaboration,” Dr Sergio said.