Dubai: If you’re a Filipino aspiring to become a pilot, here’s your chance to achieve your dream without breaking the bank now.
The Philippines’ largest carrier Cebu Pacific is looking for a new batch of Cadet Pilots who will be trained to become full-fledged aviators for its fleet. A total of 16 candidates may undergo the “study now, pay later, zero-interest” training programme at Flight Training Adelaide (FTA) in Australia with a guaranteed employment with the airline.
The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Programme is open to all Filipino citizens who are college graduates and are proficient in English.
The programme entails 52 weeks of integrated flight training, theory and education at FTA in Australia. They will undergo learning modules, train in a flight simulator and then on to an actual aircraft.
Successful candidates will receive Diplomas of Aviation for Commercial Pilot License — Aeroplane, Instrument Rating, and for Pilot in Command. They will also undergo an additional four weeks of training to obtain a Pilot’s License under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.
The airline company will shoulder the expenses related to flight training of the cadet-pilots, including a stipend, and amortise the payment for the course while they are employed. Successful cadet-pilots who enter the company’s corps of pilots will reimburse the cost of the programme through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years at zero-interest.
There is no application fee for the programme but an on-site screening fee of Dh1,332 will be charged.
The application period will run until February 24. For more details, visit http://www.flyfta.com.