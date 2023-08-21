Canadian University Dubai

New courses offered for 2023/24

o Bachelor of Science in Public Health - Environmental Health Management

o Bachelor of Science in Public Health - Health Administration

o Bachelor of Arts in Communication - Advertising and Integrated Marketing

o Bachelor of Arts in Communication - Digital Media and Journalism

University USPs

o #1 Ranking University in Dubai, third consecutive year (QS World University Rankings 2024)

o Study in the heart of Dubai, @ City Walk

o Licensed by Ministry of Education – UAE

o 18 accredited programmes and 30+ majors

Admission Deadline for Sept 2023 & Jan 2024 intake: Please contact info@cud.ac.ae

Tuition fees and scholarships: https://www.cud.ac.ae/fees and https://www.cud.ac.ae/scholarships

Contact details: www.cud.ac.ae or call 800 MYCUD (69283)

Gulf Medical University

Fields of specialisation

Undergraduate Programmes

o Medicine

o Dentistry

o Pharmacy

o Nursing

o Biomedical Sciences

o Healthcare Management and Economics Anesthesia Technology

o Medical Imaging Sciences

o Medical Laboratory Sciences

o Physiotherapy

o Higher Diploma in Preclinical Sciences

(Poland - Italy - Ghana - Malaysia - Egypt - International Medicine Programme)

Graduate Programmes

o Public Health

o Physical Therapy

o Endodontology

o Periodontics

o Clinical Pharmacy

o Drug Discovery and Development

o Postgraduate PharmD

o Healthcare Management and Economics

Health Professions Education

o Medical Laboratory Sciences

PhD Programme

o Doctor of Philosophy in Precision Medicine (PhD PM)

New courses offered for 2023-24

o Certificate courses in Artificial intelligence, Dental Assistant programme, Pharmacy assistant programme, Foundation Programme (Medicine)

University USPs

o Integrating academics, research, advancements in technology and healthcare delivery to create a comprehensive Academic Health System

o GMU, which is owned and run by the Thumbay Group, is the only university with a network of JCI-accredited teaching hospitals for clinical training of students, where theory meets practical experience.

o Student body consists of 95+ nationalities, fostering a culturally rich and collaborative learning environment.

o Ranked among the top private universities for health professions' education in the region

Admission deadline for September 2023 & January 2024 intake

o Application closure: August 15, 2023

o Admissions close: 3 weeks after programme commencement

Tuition fees and scholarships

Visit the official admissions page at https://gmu.ac.ae/admissions/fee-structure/ for comprehensive details on tuition fees, Nafis Program and available scholarship opportunities.

Contact details

For admission enquiries:

Arabic enquiries:

Phone: +971 6 7030693, +971 6 7030692

English enquiries:

Phone: +971 6 7030667, +971 6 7030691

Alternate Phone: +971 6 7030693, +971 6 7030695

Alternate Phone: +971 6 7030694, +971 6 7030696

Email: admissions@gmu.ac.ae

Middlesex University Dubai Image Credit:

Middlesex University Dubai

Fields of specialisation

o International Foundation Programme

o Business and Marketing

o IT and Engineering

o Art and Design

o Psychology, Health and Education

o Law

o Media and Film

o Data Analytics

o Cybersecurity

o Robotics

o Accounting and Finance

o MBA

New courses offered for 2023-24

o BSc Business Computing and Data Analytics

o MSc Clinical Health Psychology and Wellbeing

o LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway)

o CIPD Level 3 Foundation Certificate in People Practice

University USPs

o Dubai’s largest UK university licensed by KHDA for 3rd consecutive year

o Over 70+ British Foundation, Bachelor’s and Master’s

o Excellent scholarships and grants for all learners

o 5-Star KHDA institution with internationally recognised UK qualifications

Admission Deadline for Sept 2023 & Jan 2024 intake

o We accept applications on an ongoing basis up until the start of the intake.

Tuition fees and scholarships

We offer diverse scholarships and study grants for students at all study levels, including:

o Up to 50% Academic Excellence Scholarship (depends on results)

o International Study Grants

o Up to 20% Professional/Master’s Study Grants

o Up to 25% Teacher Study Grant

o Early Enrolment Grants and University Starter Grants (on an ad hoc basis)

Contact details