In the coming academic year, American University of Sharjah (AUS) will offer 28 undergraduate majors, 45 undergraduate minors, 16 master’s degrees and two PhDs.
College of Architecture, Art and Design offers Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Interior Design, Bachelor of Science in Design Management, Bachelor of Science in Multimedia Design, Bachelor of Science in Visual Communication and Master of Urban Planning.
College of Arts and Sciences offers Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature, Bachelor of Arts in International Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Bachelor of Science in Physics, Master of Arts in English/Arabic/English Translation and Interpreting, Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, Master of Science in Mathematics and PhD in Materials Science and Engineering.
College of Engineering offers Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering, Master of Science in Chemical Engineering, Master of Science in Civil Engineering, Master of Science in Construction Management, Master of Science in Computer Engineering, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Master of Science in Engineering Systems Management, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Master of Science in Mechatronics Engineering, and PhD in Engineering – Engineering Systems Management.
School of Business Administration offers Bachelor of Arts in Economics (BAE), Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) with majors in Accounting, Economics, Finance, Management, Management Information Systems and Marketing, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Accounting and Master of Science in Finance.