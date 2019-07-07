NAT Honorary doctorate for ENOC GCEO 1-1562495515683
Dubai: ENOC’s Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi has received an honorary degree of Doctor of Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Dubai for his four decades of contribution to the energy sector in the region.

Professor Richard A. Williams, principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, Dubai Campus, said: “We are honoured to bestow upon Saif Al Falasi the honorary doctorate of engineering for his transformative work and several ground-breaking contributions to the energy sector. He has been instrumental in the evolution of Enoc into a leading integrated international energy player and recognise his role as a luminary within his field.”

Al Falasi was instrumental in setting up Enoc’s Energy & Resource Management (E&RM) policy in 2008, a programme that adopted several strategies leading to savings of $3.04 million (around Dh11.17 million) in 2018 alone. The E&RM programme added further value as the group received multiple sustainability awards.

