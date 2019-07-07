His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, ENOC’s Group CEO has received an honorary degree of Doctor of Engineering by Heriot-Watt University in Dubai for his four decades of significant contribution to the energy industry in the region. Professor Richard A. Williams OBE, Principal & Vice-Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University, Dubai Campus, said: “We are honoured to bestow upon His Excellency Saif Al Falasi the honorary doctorate of engineering for his transformative work and several ground-breaking contributions to the energy sector. He has been instrumental in the evolution of ENOC into a leading integrated international energy player and recognise his role as a luminary within his field.” Image Credit: