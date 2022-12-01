Guadalajara: Visitors at the ongoing 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) in Mexico discovered the spirit of Emirati culture with traditional Arabic songs and dances led by the Sharjah National Band, under the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.
They also joined the Sharjah National Band as they performed the Al Ayyala, Al Noban, Al Liwa and Al Habban to the accompaniment of drums.
Clad in traditional Emirati outfits, the performers wowed the audience with music and songs that were once used to welcome fishermen, pearl divers and travellers. The band’s music represented the local culture from the desert and coastal areas to the mountainous regions of the UAE.