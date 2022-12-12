Dubai: The Museum of the Future has launched the first Future Pioneers Winter Camp on Monday to inspire young people to engage in science, technology, engineering, art, and maths (STEAM) through educational and fun-driven activities.
Running from December 12-23, the winter camp will have themes such as space, sustainability, and well-being. Participants will see the futuristic museum in a unique way as they get the chance to dive deep into all the technical aspects of the exhibits.
Curious minds
Maitha Al Mazroei, head of Programming at the Museum of the Future, said: “We are inviting young, curious minds to come and explore new topics as well as build skills that will help them not only be prepared but to even thrive in the world of tomorrow. This project highlights the museum’s important role in inspiring young people and empowering them to become pioneers in STEAM and of the future.”
Two age groups
The winter camp follows a successful Future Heroes Summer Camp that took place earlier this year. Participants will be split between two age groups — 11 to 14 years old and 15 to 18 years old. The will take part in workshops and hands-on sessions centred around STEAM subjects.
Participants will be able to learn the world of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI, as well as identify and classify species of birds and understand the fundamentals of sustainability and explore different forms of art and coding.