Dubai: A student team from International Academic School (IAS) in Dubai recently won the ‘Planet X’ contest by Emirates Mars Mission to build robots for space exploration.
The nationwide competition, held in partnership with the Dubai Airshow 2021 last month, saw students build, code and design the robots in preparation for the competition.
The main challenge took place during the Dubai Airshow 2021, where high school and university students participated to create ground and aerial robots for reconnaissance missions on Planet X.
IAS students Shayan Abbas and Tahamid – under the mentorship of Muhammad Malik, head of ICT department at IAS – won first place among seven finalists from 160 teams.
A celebration was held recently at the IAS American curriculum school located in Al Warqa area to mark their win.