Dubai: The opening of eight new schools in Dubai by September 2020 – including five new schools in September 2019 – will create 13,000 new seats, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) revealed on Tuesday.

Mohammad Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance sector at KHDA, said: “The opening of eight new schools by 2020 will further strengthen Dubai’s private education sector and add to the wide variety of education offerings available to parents. A total of five schools will welcome students from the new academic year this year and an additional three are expected to open next year.”

There are a total of 211 private schools in Dubai, where an overwhelming majority of students attend private schools instead of public schools.

The schools opening this year are located in Al Twar 2, Al Qusais, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Al Quoz and Jebel Ali. In its statement on Saturday, the KHDA did not name the schools opening this year.

Gulf News can confirm that the new schools opening this year in Dubai include Ambassador International Academy (a UK-IB school in Al Qouz) and Al Salam Community School (a UK school in Al Twar 2).

“Every new school adds to the variety on offer in Dubai and it empowers parents with choice. Dubai has seen a steady increase in the number of schools offering good or better quality education, with an increase from 38 in schools in 2008 to 119 this year,” said Darwish.

The KHDA said that building on strong demand from parents for innovative education offerings, newer schools focus on niche areas ranging from environmental education, sustainability and arts to innovation and technology.

Dubai’s continued growth in private education is reflected in the opening of 41 new schools over the last three years, “showcasing investor confidence in the private educator sector”.

In September 2018, a dozen new schools had opened in Dubai, creating over 25,000 new seats.

