Dubai: A grade 10 student has been training for cricket in India while learning remotely from his school in Dubai since last year, under an innovative programme launched by authorities.
Varun Kumar, a student of The Millennium School, has become the first student from a GEMS Education school to sign up for the Rahhal (traveller) programme of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
Towards the end of last year, Varun, his parents and the school signed the agreement to confirm his inclusion and took the opportunity for him to blend academics with his professional interests.
The project provides students with the opportunity to learn remotely, or anywhere in the world while pursuing vocational goals.
Hind Al Mualla, Chief of Creativity, Happiness and Innovation, KHDA, said: “Out-of-school learning presents a real opportunity to disrupt education in today’s schools and the experiences of Rahhal learners will create a new alternative for students in the future. By committing to be a part of Rahhal, we are together creating the future of education and enabling learners to go beyond their classroom.”
KHDA is lending its full support in the provision of a certificate of migration for the Rahhal days into school attendance on this project, which will allow Varun to train for cricket — his passion — without compromising on his academics.
Ambika Gulati, Principal, The Millennium School, said: “We feel privileged that we have partnered with the Dubai government to provide flexible learning pathways to our students offered under the Rahhal project. Rahhal is an innovative programme that meets the needs of individual students. It augurs the future of school education.”
Varun is an aspiring cricketer and was selected by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) in Gujarat state to train extensively under its guidance. The school has drawn up a full plan of study to support his learning needs, which includes an online learning platform and school-based assessments.
Varun said: “I am so excited that this programme means that I can follow my dreams and train extensively in cricket alongside my academic work.”
Rahhal is the first pilot project to be launched under Dubai 10X, a Dubai Future Foundation initiative.