Stock Online class e learning
File picture of a student in UAE during an online class. Photo used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Private schools in Dubai can now hold distance learning on Saturdays, it was announced today by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Saturdays (and Sundays) are off days for schools in Dubai. However, owing to demand for extra online classes once a week, schools have been allowed to hold distance leaning on Saturdays.

read more

In a tweet, the KHDA said: “Following requests from parents and students to have permanent distance learning one day a week, we’re pleased to announce that starting immediately, distance learning will take place on Saturdays. Like right now. Your wellbeing is important to us.”