Dubai: Private schools in Dubai can now hold distance learning on Saturdays, it was announced today by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
Saturdays (and Sundays) are off days for schools in Dubai. However, owing to demand for extra online classes once a week, schools have been allowed to hold distance leaning on Saturdays.
In a tweet, the KHDA said: “Following requests from parents and students to have permanent distance learning one day a week, we’re pleased to announce that starting immediately, distance learning will take place on Saturdays. Like right now. Your wellbeing is important to us.”