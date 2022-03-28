Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in Dubai has donated 1,500 school bags to children in an orphanage.
The donation was made in cooperation with the Apparel Group, Community Development Authority in Dubai, International Charity Organisation in Ajman, and Fujairah Charity Association.
MBRF also provided its various publications, including a set of educational stories, within the school bags.
Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “We constantly participate in social responsibility initiatives, as part of our commitment to support the society and the underprivileged. In addition to promoting knowledge, the initiative aimed at inspiring the youth to contribute to their communities through kindness and support. Through our networks of local and international partners, we strive to build a knowledge-based society, by financing research projects, activities, and initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, and research and development.”
Sima Ved, founder and chairwoman of Apparel Group, said: “Funding education has always been an important strategic vertical of Apparel Group philanthropy and CSR strategy. We believe that education will serve as the catalyst to transformative change and we want to ensure that we support children from all walks of life with access to such an educational experience. This contribution is another step in our ongoing collaboration with [MBRF] to support global education projects and we are very proud of our association.”
She added: “Through this activity of donating school kits, Skechers wanted to help out families facing financial hardship especially due to the ongoing pandemic. This year, we are happy to share that Skechers provided over 1,500 school kits.”
Ved said the school kits include school bags, lunch bags, pencil cases and water bottles. “We believe that by supporting the kids and families during these unprecedented times, we could help in ensuring better education for underprivileged children.”