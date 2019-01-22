Dubai: Dubai Cares’ STEM programme to transform lives of underprivileged children has received a boost as UAE Exchange contributes Dh1 million in support of the programme that aims to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education among girls in Uganda.
The contribution is part of UAE Exchange’s Dh10 million commitment, announced in 2017, towards supporting the Dubai Cares mission to transform the lives of underprivileged children and young people in developing countries through education.
Promoth Manghat, Executive Director and CEO at Finablr and Group CEO at UAE Exchange, said, “We are proud to take our partnership with Dubai Cares a step ahead by supporting the promotion of STEM education among girls in Uganda. This programme, which is aligned to UAE Exchange’s agenda of creating positive change for underserved communities around the world will enable girl pupils to pursue opportunities in fields related to Science and Technology.”
The three-year programme of Dubai Cares, which concludes in December 2019, is focused on addressing gender disparities and barriers faced by girls in STEM education. The programme aims to improve teaching and learning practices by advancing pedagogical methodologies utilised in mathematics, science, engineering and technology learning.
It features STEM competitions to encourage curiosity among girl pupils and develop their interest in science-based career fields. The programme also lays emphasis on developing a stronger relationship between theoretical knowledge and practical applications.
Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Mohammad Al Gurg, CEO at Dubai Cares, said, “UAE Exchange’s continuous support has been of great value to our mandate that aims to empower communities through the elimination of ignorance. They have set an example for corporations in the UAE with their track record of philanthropic giving and involvement in programmes that benefit children and young people, regardless of their gender, nationality, race or religion.”