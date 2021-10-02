Dubai: Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Saturday that schools and educational institutions in the emirate would operate as normal. However, for public schools in Hatta, distance learning will be adopted on Sunday and Monday.
The announcement was made with regard to the impact of the tropical storm Shaheen on some areas in the UAE. Government institutions and other institutions will also function as normal, the authority announced.
The Committee added that they would follow up continuously on the developments of the storm and take appropriate precautionary measures as required.
SPEA announces remote learning on Sunday and Monday in the eastern coast
Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that private schools and nurseries located in the eastern part of the emirate, which include cities of Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Deba Al-Hisn, will shift to online education during Sunday and Monday.
The move follows warning statements in regards to the tropical cyclone Shaheen which will affect the weather conditions in the country.
SPEA will continue to monitor the situation closely with competent authorities and take necessary actions in this regard.