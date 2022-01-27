A British school located in Dubai Investment Park, Dove Green Private School offers the National Curriculum of England by fully qualified, experienced and UK-trained staff. Under the leadership of Patrick Affley, the founding principal, the school’s aim is to challenge students to realise their full potential in all fields of endeavour. As a community school, there is a strong focus on the overall development of the child, and by providing a clear framework for academic, social and moral development, students are well prepared for the global citizenship of the 21st century.
A typical day at Dove Green includes a mix of classroom-based activities, where the bright and airy classrooms encourage a positive learning environment for students. There’s both indoor and outdoor play and the opportunity to meet with specialist teachers in PE, music, French and Arabic.
In the primary classes there is a gradual move to more formal learning and teaching, covering a variety of subjects including Arabic, Islamic studies, English, maths, social studies, science, music, art, computing and French, which is introduced from Year 1.
Dove Green Private School is creating a world-class school experience that promotes a happy, caring, inclusive and environmentally-friendly community, where children benefit from stimulating learning that fully reflects the culture and customs of the UAE.
It’s always reassuring to hear a genuine review about a school, so here are some quotes from Dove Green parents:
“Here in Dubai, we will find many educational institutions, but what is hard to find is the one in which your children feel that they are also at home,” says Mrs Mais, a happy parent of Dove Green for the past seven years.
Another parent Mrs Annamaria stresses that in Dove Green, “No children are treated as mere numbers or parents’ bank accounts; the principal knows every child by their name.”
To find out more about the admissions offers at Dove Green Private School for the academic year 2022-23, or if you would like to book a school tour, contact the admissions team on 04 883 7474. Tours will run from Sunday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.