The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) in Dubai is one of the world’s leading hospitality business management schools and an integral part of the global luxury hotel company, Jumeirah Group. It is a leading provider of university-level hospitality business education and offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees designed to develop future hospitality leaders. All programmes of study are fully accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education in the UAE, the Institute of Hospitality in the UK and THE-ICE (International Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education) in Australia.

Located just opposite the iconic Burj Al Arab, EAHM is set in a vibrant neighbourhood packed with unique prospects and opportunities. Students have the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive in the first and only university in the Middle East to specialise in hospitality, and embark on a rewarding, lifelong career.

To date, EAHM is recognised as one of the best hospitality schools in the region and ranks high among the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide according to Educations.com. EAHM delivers a boutique-sized educational experience. Its programmes include a three-year Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality Management, and a one-year plus Master of Business Administration in International Hospitality Management.

Armed with a global network of business leaders, the MBA programme is designed by over 60 seasoned experts to deliver the best-in-class learning experience. What truly sets EAHM apart is its partnership with Jumeirah Group, which gives students first-hand management experience at the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah.

The Managing Director of EAHM, Jeroen Greven, said, “We are very proud of our graduates, and we are confident that the education we provide allows them to build a range of careers in top-end hotels and restaurants, in the service sector like banking and consultancy, as well as founding start-ups and entrepreneurial ventures locally, regionally and internationally.”