The Delhi Private Schools have established a stellar reputation of excellence in the UAE, in three flourishing campuses with over 10,000 students. Their rich legacy, of over two decades, forms the bedrock of another school in Ras Al Khaimah, opening in April 2020.

The schools are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi. They are reputed for offering a holistic curriculum, world-class facilities and internationally trained faculty. Global competencies are deliberately enhanced with the use of technology and emphasis on 21st century skills.

The focus on academic excellence has resulted in the schools achieving top-notch results not only in the CBSE Board Examinations but also in International Benchmarking Tests, such as PISA and TIMSS.

The alumni are placed in the best universities, globally (University of Pennsylvania, Indian Institute of Technology, National University of Singapore, University of California, Berkeley etc.)

The schools have already garnered 162 Sharjah Excellence and Sheikh Hamdan Awards for Academic Excellence. Delhi Private School Sharjah has been awarded the Khalifa Award for Educational and Institutional Performance for 2013-14. Delhi Private School Dubai garnered the second place in Grade IV and tenth place in Grade VIII in TIMSS 2015 in UAE. DPS Dubai School also won the prestigious Distinguished Conservation Institution Award and Distinguished Conservation Leader Award from DEWA.

The inclusive ethos of the schools underpins the highly effective care and support for students. Global citizenship is embedded in the curriculum of the schools through innovative life skills and value education programs. Social and environmental consciousness is a core value of the school.

There is a strong emphasis on diverse extra-curricular activities, including a highly competitive sports program.

Wellbeing of all members of the schools is a strong consideration guiding school policy.

The core principle of our schools’ vision is the understanding that a sound education is imperative to bring about positive changes in the world.