Sharjah: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has decided to postpone the resumption of in-person classes for secondary school students next week, as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In a message sent to schools and students’ parents, it said that all secondary students will continue the distance learning system until further notice.
The concerned team from the ministry held an urgent meeting to notify school administrations about this matter, stressing the need to inform students who chose direct learning not to come to the school premises next week and to continue their distance education.
In turn, schools addressed the parents' concerns through email and text messages, explaining the rationale behind the decision to postpone in-person studies in schools until further notice.