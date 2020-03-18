All exams scheduled for classes tenth and 12 between March 19 and 31 have been postponed

New dates will be announced by the board after a reassesment of the situation, on March 31, said a statement.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to suspend the ongoing board exams scheduled for between March 19 and March 31 in India and abroad. The move comes as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least 8,000.

New dates will be announced by the board after a reassesment of the situation, on March 31, said a statement.

During this period, the re-examinations that were to be held for the students of New Delhi’s riot-affected northeastern areas will also be rescheduled, clarified the document.