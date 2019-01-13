Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education has issued a statement to clarify the dates for the upcoming spring break.
On its official Twitter account, the ministry confirmed that students of private and public schools who follow the authority’s curriculum will resume classes on Sunday January 13, 2019, marking the end of the winter break.
The Ministry of Education also said that the spring break will begin on March 31 and end on April 11, 2019.
Staff and faculty members will be required to return on April 4 while students will return on April 14.