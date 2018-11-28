Dubai: Educational authorities have clarified the rumours surrounding a holiday on Thursday, confirming that schools will remain open on Commemoration Day.
Previously known as Martyr’s Day, Commemoration Day is held every year on November 30 in recognition of the sacrifices the UAE’s martyrs gave to perform their duties to the homeland.
However, as November 30 falls on a Friday, all ministries and government institutions will observe the event on November 29.
The Ministry of Education and Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have also confirmed that all schools across the country will remain open on November 29, and will participate in holding activities for Commemoration Day.
Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half-mast at 8am, and a minute of silence at 11.30am, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem.