Dubai: Principals of Indian schools in the UAE virtually joined the 33rd Gulf Sahodaya Conference in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh to discuss upcoming board exams and the New Education Policy (NEP) that was announced in 2020.
The principals of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) schools heard from India's Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (who joined virtually from India) discuss NEP as a reform strategy to modernise the curriculum for the 21st century. They also heard from Controller of Examination, Sanyam Bharadwaj, who assured that every challenge of the students towards their grade 10 and 12 CBSE board exams will be looked into and instructions to conduct these exams will be shared shortly. He also promised that the board examination date sheet will be shared on Tuesday.
Gulf Sahodaya is a body of CBSE school principals from the six GCC countries of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. Sanjeev K. Jolly is the secretary of Gulf Sahodaya and also the principal and CEO of Dubai-based Our Own English High School, Al Warqaa.
On Saturday, the 33rd Gulf Sahodaya Conference was inaugurated by the Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, in the presence of principals of CBSE schools in Saudi Arabia. Around 175 school principals also joined virtually.
After the inauguration by the Ambassador of India, the Chairman of Gulf Sahodaya, Dr Subhash B. Nair, gave his address, highlighting the events of CBSE schools in the Gulf for the past one year and the strength displayed by the schools in facing the pandemic and continuing the educational provisions with success to their students.