Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus – rated 5-Star by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai in the Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020 – is organising an on-campus Open Day for its February intake coming Friday on Feb 5, from 4 pm to 8 pm at their Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) campus.
Admissions at MAHE Dubai are open for their evening and weekend batches including programmes such as Work Mode MBA, BBA, MTech, BTech, and Foundation programme, among others. These programmes offer a great opportunity for working professionals to upskill themselves with a world-class degree, while simultaneously continuing their work.
The Open Day will give them an opportunity to meet Admission Counsellors in person and gain in-depth knowledge about the programmes offered, the eligibility criteria, the admission process, and academic delivery. They will also be able to discuss the various scholarships offered by the University including the special scholarships for working professionals and register on-spot.
Learners will also get an opportunity to take personalised campus tours to visit the labs, smart classrooms, and other campus facilities. MAHE Dubai is following all the necessary guidelines to ensure that the campus tours are conducted in a safe and socially distant environment, in line with government guidelines and protocols set by the KHDA, Dubai.
MAHE, Dubai Campus is a 5-Star Rated University, with highest Overall Rating Score of 836, as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) 2020. It is the branch campus of MAHE, India - an Institution of Eminence – recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), Government of India. MAHE Dubai established its presence in Dubai in the year 2000 and is now home to over 2,000 students from 40 countries across the globe. It is also the Best University offering Outstanding Support for Students as per the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards – 2019.