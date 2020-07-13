CBSE has nearly 78 affiliated schools in the UAE Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Taken by surprise, thousands of UAE students received their Grade 12 CBSE results on Monday, declared without a prior confirmed release date.

India’s largest school board, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), on Monday unexpectedly announced the results on its websites, www.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The links experienced “technical issues” for some hours after going live. Complete results were also sent to all schools, some of whom in the UAE shared their performance with Gulf News. Results this year were also pushed through DigiLocker, a government of India online service that provides citizens access to “authentic digital documents… legally at par with originals”.

The CBSE said the Digilocker account credentials have already been sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

Overall picture

Overall, 88.78 per cent of the 1,192,961 test takers passed the milestone school-leaving board exams this year, which saw delays and the eventual cancellation of some papers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once again, girls outshone boys, with a pass rate of 92.15 per cent (almost six per cent higher than boys).

In schools outside India, 94.26 per cent of the 16,043 candidates passed (lower by around one per cent compared to last year).

UAE results

Schools in the UAE were busy on Monday afternoon collating their results. CBSE has 78 affiliated schools in the UAE, with over 6,000 students in Grade 12, schools estimate.

Some of the first schools to share their results reported a 100 per cent pass rate, including 40 students who took the exams from Scholars Indian School, Ras Al Khaimah.

The school’s principal, Professor M. Abu Bakr, said in a statement that student Shagun Bernwal topped in the science stream with 95.8 per cent at the school. Meanwhile, Yasmin topped the commerce stream with 83.4 per cent. There were no students who appeared for the arts stream this year from the school.

Indian School Al Ain also reported “good results”, with principal Neelam Upadhyay stating that, in science stream, 40 per cent of the students scored above 80 per cent, while in the commerce stream, 30 per cent scored above 80 per cent.

In the science stream, Hatim Nadeer topped with 93.4 per cent, and in the commerce stream, Joylyn Emma Stephen stood first with 93.2 per cent.

Also, The Model School in Abu Dhabi had presented 25 students, who all passed, stated principal Dr V.V. Abdul Kader. The average marks at the school stood at 80 per cent. Overall, Akhara Pradeep was the school topper with 95.4 per cent, followed by Hiba Shaji with 93 per cent, and Fetha Fathima and Amina Naveed both scoring 90 per cent marks.