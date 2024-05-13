The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the results of the CBSE Grade 10 and Grade 12 board examinations.

Candidates can check their results on the official websites.

A total of 93.6 per cent of students cleared the Grade 10 exam, and 87.98 per cent students passed the Grade 12 board exams.

About 24,000 students in Grade 12 scored above 95 per cent.

Websites to check

The results can be accessed at cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, and will also be available on digilocker.gov.in.

Credentials required