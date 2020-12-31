Abu Dhabi: India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams are set to begin on May 4 across all schools following the curriculum, it was announced on Thursday (December 31).
The exams will run till June 10, with results to be announced in mid-July.
Some CBSE grade 10 and 12 board exams were delayed and, for schools outside India, eventually cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. CBSE has more than 21,270 affiliated schools in India and more than 220 schools in some 25 foreign countries — including 78 in the UAE.
Last academic year, there were roughly 9,500 CBSE students in grade 10 in the UAE and about 6,500 in grade 12, although official figures are not readily available.was made by Dr Ramesh Nishank, Union Minister of Education, and will apply across all countries where CBSE schools are operational.
Earlier, Pokhriyal had said that the CBSE Board exams 2021 will not be held before February. Notably, the CBSE board exams have been held in the months of January, February and March in the past.
The CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE.
