Sharjah: The 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), taking place from November 1-12 at the Sharjah Expo Centre will see cardiac surgeon, television star and media personality Bassem Youssef attend a panel discussion and a book signing event for his latest publication, Nadia in a Magical Adventure.
The book is about the inspiring story of a young girl with an unwavering passion for collecting dolls, who courageously preserves her Egyptian heritage despite her family’s relocation to the US at the age of six.
The panel discussion is a component of SIBF’s overarching mission, which is to present an expansive programme featuring a rich variety of cultural and artistic events. The aim is to enrich visitors’ understanding and appreciation of various fields, cultivating a lifelong love for reading. It also serves as a platform for engaging with prominent local and international personalities from diverse fields who have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape through their unique contributions and exceptional works.
From cardiac surgeon to a TV star
Youssef, who originally graduated from Cairo University’s Faculty of Medicine in 1998, dedicating himself to a successful career as a cardiac surgeon spanning 13 years. In 2011, he made a significant transition into the media realm by launching ‘The B+ Show’ on YouTube, which garnered much success and paved the way for his television debut in 2012.
In recognition of his influence and impact, Time Magazine included Bassem in its prestigious list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013. He also made guest appearances on renowned international programmes such as ‘The Daily Show’ with Jon Stewart and ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert.
Youssef is committed to educating his audience on the importance of nutrition and health. He established the ‘Plant B TV’ platform and YouTube channel, where he promotes plant-based diets by leveraging his unique blend of medical expertise and media prowess to deliver educational and impactful content. He has also been actively involved in various charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the “Don’t Turn a Blind Eye” campaign supporting the visually impaired, the “Our Children Are a Trust” campaign combating violence against children, and the “No to Harassment” campaign addressing the issue of sexual harassment. He also holds the position of resident fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics, where he conducts lectures and workshops.