Could you give us information on discounts on tuition and other financial benefits that you have introduced to help families through this crisis?

To help with the adverse financial impact of COVID-19, CUD is offering financial support of 30 per cent fee reduction applied to the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

This fee reduction is in addition to a variety of scholarships and discounts that CUD offers, such as academic excellence, financial hardship, sport, special talent and special needs scholarships bringing the fee reduction up to 60 per cent or more in some cases.

How are remote learning solutions taking shape at Canadian University Dubai (CUD) during the period of campus closure?

Our IT department has worked hard to ensure a smooth transition to a virtual campus. During our first week of restrictions, we had over 80 hours of coursework and more than 60 hours of training for faculty.

The IT team continues to respond quickly to technical issues that arise from students, faculty and staff.

What were some of the challenges of implementing online learning and how were they resolved?

Once we launched, other than a few technical issues that were resolved quickly, it was generally a success.

Do you have any plan to launch short-term courses for students/working professionals to help them update their skills?

In response to the new reality of a virtual learning environment, we are offering two free courses in collaboration with CISCO Net Academy aimed to educate students on cybersecurity and the internet of things (IoT).

We offer a long list of diverse and rich professional certifications and preparatory courses online in partnership with Morgan International. This partnership enables us to bring a range of state-of-the-art virtual learning experiences to the community — giving students access to career enhancing programmes in accounting, finance, human resources, supply chain and digital marketing such as the CPA, CMA, CIA, CFA, CSCP, CDMP and SHRM credentials.

We also offer short, online skill-enhancing courses to help professionals remain relevant in their fields. These courses include topics related to creative, data science, languages, business and technology, legal programmes, digital marketing, and financial management.