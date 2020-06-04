A special celebration will see the Class of 2020 from the Canadian University of Dubai lighting up the Burj Khalifa on Friday, June 5 at 8.30pm Image Credit: Supplied

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, Canadian University Dubai will project images of this year’s graduates across the Burj Khalifa’s external LED screens as part of their virtual graduation ceremony.

Worldwide, the 2020 graduating class endured disruption to their final months of study. With little notice, they adapted to a new reality of distance learning as social distancing guidelines were enforced in light of COVID-19. One by one, graduation ceremonies were postponed, and universities reached to look for ways to celebrate their graduates in the best and safest way they could.

Canadian University Dubai, accepted the challenge with an innovative spirit and saw the opportunity to take graduation to new heights.

CUD’s graduation event symbolizes the possibilities in graduates, the future, and the power of resilience as the nation begins the process of returning to life after this stressful period.

As their faces light up the Burj Khalifa on June 5 at 20:30 (GMT+4), CUD graduates are reminded of the determination, strength and patience they endured to reach their goal. They have grown stronger with each challenge and are ready to face the world with infinite possibilities.