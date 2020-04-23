The financial relief is one of the highest among private universities in Dubai

CUD has made rapid strides migrating to distance learning through a slew of far-reaching initiatives Video Credit: Supplied

Canadian University Dubai (CUD), one of the top ten universities in the UAE (QS Arab Region University Rankings) has announced a thirty per cent reduction in fees for both new and returning students.

“We understand the strain parents and students are going through following the disruption caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 and we empathize with them," said Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Chancellor, Canadian University Dubai. "In the light of the current challenging situation where parents might be losing jobs or getting salary cuts, we are pleased to offer a 30% reduction in fess for both new and returning students across all our Undergraduate and Graduate programs.”

"This financial relief is part of our role to support parents and students as they struggle to tide over the crisis," said Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor, Canadian University Dubai. "As an educator with a community commitment, we believe it is our responsibility to find ways to encourage continued education in these tough times."

Meanwhile, the university has made rapid strides migrating to distance learning through a slew of far-reaching initiatives. Its IT department has worked tirelessly to prepare for seamless delivery of over 80 hours of coursework shifted to a virtual environment. This included over 60 hours of training for faculty. The IT team is also working hard to respond quickly to technical issues that arise from students, faculty and staff. Since beginning of online classes on March 22, the IT team has overseen and supported over 310 online meetings, over 40,000 online meeting minutes with over 6,500 attendees.