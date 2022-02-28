Cambridgeshire aims to nurture children’s character, give them confidence, self-esteem and a foundation of personal development that sets a firm base for future learning and understanding. This means that when the time comes for your little one to start school he or she will have gained the confidence to ask questions and to challenge ideas and concepts.
Cambridgeshire believes that children learn best when their imagination is captured, their thoughts stimulated and their senses awakened. It seeks to provide a very adaptive environment that allows children these initial processes as they begin to gain an awareness of themselves and their own minds.
Add to that a team that endeavours to understand what it feels like to be a child and to see the world through the child’s eyes.
Cambridgeshire has created a relaxed, serene, natural play and learning environment. In its learning zones, it believes in giving children the freedom to explore and learn in their own way and at their own pace under the expert guidance of its team. They will be surrounded with beauty, softness and comfort, as well as order and attention to health and safety.
Cambridgeshire combines the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) with Howard Gardner’s multiple intelligence theory to enable each child to learn through his or her own preferred learning style. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, it focuses on individual child.
The nursery focuses on observing children – discovering their interests; assessing their strengths; supporting their understanding; and planning to enhance their play and learning experience. Hence preparing them to pursue any curriculum they choose when they go to primary school.
Cambridgeshire builds positive relationships with children and their parents and encourages parents to share their child’s play and learning experiences with the nursery.