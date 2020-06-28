The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established in 2003 by Law #5/2003 by late Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The university grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and Gulf region. BUiD was established to be the region’s leading research-based university, facilitating world-class education, training and research. It provides an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.
The UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs licenses BUiD to award its own degrees. BUiD’s qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. BUiD’s internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure its programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of its UK Universities Alliance partners (the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester).
BUiD offers full and part-time research-based postgraduate programmes. Its doctoral programmes include doctorate in education; PhD in education; PhD in project management; PhD in architecture and sustainable built environment; PhD in computer science; PhD in business management; and professional doctorate in business administration (DBA). BUiD’s master’s programmes and postgraduate diplomas include education; finance; informatics; IT management; project management; construction law and dispute resolution; sustainable design of the built environment; business administration (MBA); structural engineering; engineering management; and building services engineering.
BUiD’s undergraduate programmes include BSc in computer science (artificial intelligence); BSc in computer science (software engineering); BSc in electro-mechanical engineering; BSc in architecture; BSc in accounting and finance; and BSc in business management.