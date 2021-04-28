Providing a distinctive broad-based curriculum, BITS Pilani Dubai is a premier engineering institute in the UAE offering a multitude of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.
With seven-and-a-half months of industry internship incorporated into the programme, the institution prides itself on offering its students high-level placement and internship opportunities with more than 300 leading organisations in the country.
The hands-on industry experiences gained during this time guarantee an easier transition to the corporate world, while ensuring an unparalleled exposure for students to develop technical and transferable skills in a global context.
To date, more than 5,000 students have graduated from the Dubai Campus and the majority hold key positions across diverse companies globally.
Encouraging students to explore creative ideas and thoughts with its 24X7 innovation lab, the university truly believes in promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and that’s the reason many of its alumni are successful business owners.
Furthermore, with an emphasis on well-rounded personality development of students, BITS Pilani Dubai also extends various flexibilities including dual degrees and options such as electives, open-ended project courses and minors.
For instance, engineering minors allow a student to gain interdisciplinary experience and exposure to concepts and perspectives, widening their understanding of the profession.
Minor subject choices at BITS Pilani Dubai are also quite wide- ranging and include options such as finance, materials science and engineering, data science, entrepreneurship, aeronautics, robotics, philosophy, economics and politics among others.
Recognised as one of the most desired engineering colleges in the UAE, the vibrant campus offers over 30 high-tech engineering and science laboratories of global standards, a well-stocked library, modern and smart classrooms, telepresence conference options, excellent hostel facilities for boys and girls, outdoor and indoor sports facilities and many more.
Moreover, it is ranked as the numero uno engineering institute in numerous media rankings in India and is awarded a 5-star rating by KHDA besides winning laurels for its high quality of education, excellent infrastructure and an affordable fee structure.
For enquiries and admissions, visit Bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/