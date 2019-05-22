Berlin: Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the United Nations and co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens, has accepted the ambassadorship of GEMS Education for the Model United Nations at GEMS World Academy schools, including GEMS World Academy in Dubai.

The signing ceremony was held between Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman of GEMS Education and Ban at an event held at the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in Berlin on Wednesday. The South Korean statesman will hold the position for the next three years, giving students the opportunity to gain insights from his experience.