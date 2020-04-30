AUS runs virtual open day events and webinars for admissions in 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

The current COVID-19 pandemic is proving no hindrance to prospective students of American University of Sharjah (AUS) who want to learn more about the university and what it has to offer. Students interested in pursuing AUS study still have the opportunity to meet with admissions advisors and explore degree options through a series of AUS virtual open days and webinars.

Prospective students and their families are invited to meet with AUS representatives at one of five AUS Virtual Open Day events and webinars happening throughout May, June and July, ahead of application deadlines for the 2020 academic year.

AUS Virtual Open Day events are set to provide students and their families with further insight into university student life and the opportunities afforded to students at AUS, including scholarships, outstanding facilities for experiential learning, professional degree program offerings, and access to a liberal arts core that promotes intellectual discovery and critical reflection.

AUS Chancellor Professor Kevin Mitchell said these events come at a critical time for students who are thinking about pursuing undergraduate and graduate education in Fall 2020.

“We know that the current circumstances have profoundly impacted students in their final year of high school. During periods of uncertainty the true value of an education that prepares students for dealing with uncertainty and encourages them to develop novel solutions to problems becomes apparent. AUS graduates are consistently recognized for their ability to think creatively and work collaboratively, which will be essential for addressing the challenges that lie ahead. We look forward to welcoming the new students who will be responsible for making the future,” he said.

Representatives from the AUS Office of Financial Grants and Scholarships will be available at the virtual events to provide information about the various forms of support available to AUS students, including those who have been affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. AUS offers approximately Dh85 million in financial grants and scholarships each year for continuing and first-time students, with two-thirds of the student body receiving some form of financial assistance throughout their time at university.

The competitive scholarship program has seen AUS students continue to raise the bar of academic achievement, attracting the best and brightest students from around 90 countries every year. In Fall 2019, almost 70 percent of first-year students started their AUS journey with scholarships.

AUS Virtual Open Days will be held throughout May, June and July. For more information about these virtual events, visit https://www.aus.edu/about/visit-and-explore/virtual-open-days-and-webinars.