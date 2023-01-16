Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has opened applications for this year’s Abu Dhabi Scholarships, its annual programme designed to provide outstanding Emirati students with unique gateways to personalised higher education journeys at the world’s leading universities.

Applications are open until March 31, 2023 for high-performing Emirati Grade 12 / Year 13 students and undergraduates aged 24 and below to fulfill their academic potential and contribute to the ongoing development of priority industries following their graduation.

With 30 newly-added majors, students who meet the program criteria can choose from 82 majors across elite and creative specialisations. New majors include:

Medicine

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Landscape Architecture

User Experience (UX) Design

Web Design

Fashion Design

Music and Performing Arts

Computer Game Production (eGaming)

Culinary Arts

Journalism

among others.

Diverse offerings

“As part of an ongoing development process conducted annually, our diverse scholarship offerings have been subject to detailed analysis and review to identify key areas of improvement and ensure the program’s outcomes align with the needs of the national economy,” said Dr. Bashaer Almatrooshi, Executive Director — Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK.

“We are open to applications from creative thinkers, determined achievers, ambitious learners and relentless explorers; our goal is to empower them to fulfil their potential.

“We are committed to building Emirati cadres to lead future development across growth sectors, and the introduction of new majors within our creative specializations reflects our commitment to continue supporting these national priorities,” added Almatrooshi.

Comprehensive support system

With students pursuing majors aligned with human capital demands in priority industries, students will also benefit from internship opportunities offered by over 100 industry-specific partners.

Programme career advisors will also assist graduates with post-graduation career placement.

In addition to fully-funded scholarships, successful applicants will benefit from academic advising and long-term career development support.

Dedicated advisors will support students during their studies, while ADEK advisors will follow-up with students and support them across five main pillars — social wellbeing, academic guidance, career guidance, alumni service, and job opportunities — throughout their university journeys.

Successful students will also benefit from book allowances, health insurance, travel costs, a monthly stipend to cover housing expenses and a bonus for high performers.

Application criteria

Applications are open for Elite majors for Grade 12 / Year 13 students who achieve an average of 90% or higher in Term 1 of their current grade, following a final average of 85% or higher in Grade 11 / Year 12. Students wishing to pursue Creative majors must achieve a final average of 85% in Grade 12 / Year 13 and must submit a portfolio along with two letters of recommendation.

Students must also obtain a minimum score of 6.0 in IELTS or 60 in TOEFL iBT, and submit an unconditional offer of admission to one of ADEK’s approved top 150 universities worldwide.

Current university students aged 24 and below who are specializing in one of the approved majors at one of ADEK’s approved top 150 universities can also apply to the program, provided they obtained a minimum GPA of 3.0 or equivalent, completed at least 30 university credit hours at the time of application, and achieved an IELTS score of 6.0 or above 60 in TOEFL.

Students accepted to any of ADEK’s approved top 20 universities are eligible for the fast-track scholarship option, where they will bypass eligibility requirements and be shortlisted immediately.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialised schools.

For more information, prospective students can visit https://sds.adek.gov.ae/ and submit applications by 31 March 2023.