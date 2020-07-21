Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, has stated that the use of the Virtual Patient technology was not limited to GMU medical students, but its use has extended to the dental school. It is considered to be the first of its kind in dental education in UAE.
Moreover it was mentioned by Prof. Hesham Marei, Dean of College of Dentistry, that the use of virtual patients is one of the most advanced teaching and learning methods that is based on the integration of technology in a dental curriculum. The Virtual Patient is a computer simulation of a real clinical scenario, in which the student examines a dental problem, request different investigations, diagnose the condition and formulate a treatment plan as if he or she is the real dentist.
At College of Dentistry (GMU), the students are exposed to clinical dental problems early in their educational program, which allows them to restructure their knowledge in a way that enhance their problem solving and decision making skills. College of Dentistry at GMU is currently offering undergraduate program and two postgraduate programs which are Master of Dental Surgery in Periodontics and Endodontics. All the students are currently receiving their clinical training in Thumbay Dental hospital, which is a JCI accredited hospital.