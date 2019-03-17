The quality of a British education is recognised and respected worldwide. Producing many of today’s leaders whether it is in politics, finance, sport or performing arts; more than two thirds of Britain’s Oscar winning actors and 61 per cent of Rugby Premiership players went to independent schools.

The quality of teaching in small class sizes produces top grades; the academically able are stretched and challenged; support is given to those that need it. 92 per cent of pupils in independent schools in the UK progress to higher education, including 56 per cent to Russell Group universities.

By choosing a boarding school education for your child you are adding value by providing the opportunity to gain independence, confidence, courtesy, courage, kindness and compassion from living in a diverse and truly international environment. Life in a boarding school is excellent preparation for university and employment as it provides many of the non-academic skills that employers are looking for.

Every parent wants to provide the best education possible for their children, so that they achieve their potential academically, personally and above all are happy. A British boarding education provides all of this, plus lots of opportunities in sport, music, art and drama to develop well rounded young adults prepared for the next step in life.

Choosing a UK boarding school is a huge emotional and financial decision and the process can be a daunting, particularly when you are living thousands of miles away. As Education Consultants, Anderson Education provide free impartial advice and guidance and help you through the process from recommending schools to arranging school visits. They have visited over 350 UK boarding schools and been working with families living in the Gulf region for over 15 years. The UK Boarding School Exhibition Dubai in February and November each year has become a popular event with families considering the option of a boarding education

“You give your child one chance at education, make sure it is exceptional!”